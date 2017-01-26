Plaintiffs seek MDL for Samsung smartphone lawsuits

A federal judicial panel has been asked to create a new multidistrict litigation for cases alleging Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy smartphones can overheat, catch fire and explode.

In a motion filed Wednesday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs asked to consolidate four proposed class actions filed against Samsung before U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman in the Northern District of California.

