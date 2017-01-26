FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
January 26, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 7 months ago

Plaintiffs seek MDL for Samsung smartphone lawsuits

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel has been asked to create a new multidistrict litigation for cases alleging Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy smartphones can overheat, catch fire and explode.

In a motion filed Wednesday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs asked to consolidate four proposed class actions filed against Samsung before U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman in the Northern District of California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kyB1Xq

