Samsung sued over television energy-efficiency claims

Samsung Electronics America Inc has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging it misrepresented the energy efficiency of some of its televisions.

The complaint, filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said Samsung marketed several of its television models as being among the most energy-efficient on the market but had installed firmware silently disabling energy saving features when consumers adjusted the default picture settings.

