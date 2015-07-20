FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit upholds $2.7 mln sanction in Goodyear tire case
July 20, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit upholds $2.7 mln sanction in Goodyear tire case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has affirmed an order slamming Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and two of its outside lawyers with $2.7 million in sanctions after finding they had obstructed discovery in a lawsuit over allegedly defective tires.

In a 2-1 ruling Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the sanctions doled out to Goodyear and the two lawyers - Basil Musnuff, formerly of Roetzel & Andress, and Graeme Hancock of Fennemore Craig - were “entirely lawful and appropriate” given the district court’s conclusion that they had participated in a “years-long course of misconduct” in the underlying suit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gKKrJg

