8th Circuit nixes sanctions for Jones Day partner in baby-formula suit
August 28, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit nixes sanctions for Jones Day partner in baby-formula suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has thrown out a sanctions order in a lawsuit over allegedly contaminated baby formula, which had directed defense counsel from Jones Day to make a training video and distribute it to other attorneys at the firm.

On Thursday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the judge who ordered the sanctions had done so long after the alleged “obstructive deposition practices” at issue, and had not given Jones Day partner June Ghezzi appropriate notice about the “unusual” penalty he crafted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LG2UnI

