Bird-food plaintiffs can't get pre-sentencing documents - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Ohio will not allow plaintiffs in a proposed class action accusing Scotts Miracle-Gro of selling pesticide-tainted bird food to access a pre-sentence report and other materials from a related criminal case against the company.

U.S. District Judge James Graham in the Southern District of Ohio ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated a “special need” to access the confidential records from criminal proceedings against Scotts Miracle-Gro, which in 2012 pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $4 million fine on charges that included selling bird food illegally treated with pesticide.

