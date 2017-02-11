A federal judge in California has tossed some claims in a
proposed class action filed by consumers accusing Seagate
Technology LLC of selling them defective hard drives, but will
allow claims over the device's failure rates and other issues to
proceed.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the Northern District
of California on Thursday dismissed claims that some of
Seagate's 3 TB internal and external hard drives didn't measure
up to Seagate's promises in terms of the drives' performance and
reliability and most claims for breach of warranty.
