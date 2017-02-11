A federal judge in California has tossed some claims in a proposed class action filed by consumers accusing Seagate Technology LLC of selling them defective hard drives, but will allow claims over the device's failure rates and other issues to proceed.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the Northern District of California on Thursday dismissed claims that some of Seagate's 3 TB internal and external hard drives didn't measure up to Seagate's promises in terms of the drives' performance and reliability and most claims for breach of warranty.

