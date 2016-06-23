Face cream class settlement met notice requirement - court

A California appeals court has ruled that one publication of notice for a consumer class-action settlement of claims Mario Badescu face cream contained undisclosed ingredients was enough to pass muster under the state's consumer-protection law.

In affirming approval of the $2.4 million settlement, California's 2nd District Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected objections from class members who argued the state's Consumer Legal Remedies Act requires notification of a class settlement be published weekly for four weeks in a row.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28NUElP