GAF shingle MDL ends as settlements win final approval

(Reuters) - A federal judge in South Carolina has signed off on two settlements to resolve multidistrict litigation that accused GAF Materials Corp of selling faulty roofing shingles, including nearly $7 million in class-counsel fees.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs in South Carolina granted final approval to a settlement for customers who purchased GAF Timberline shingles made at the company’s Mobile, Alabama plant, and a separate settlement for purchasers of shingles made elsewhere. Class counsel in the Mobile case from Pope & Hudgens and Speights & Runyan were awarded $3 million in fees, and non-Mobile class counsel from Cuneo, Gilbert & LaDuca and Larson King will get $3.89 million.

