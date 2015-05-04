FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jamba Juice 'all natural' smoothie settlement gets final go-ahead
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 4, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Jamba Juice 'all natural' smoothie settlement gets final go-ahead

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has signed off on a class-action settlement in a lawsuit accusing Jamba Juice of falsely labeling some at-home frozen smoothie kits as “all natural” despite allegedly containing artificial ingredients.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in the Northern District of California Friday gave his final approval to the deal, which consists of injunctive relief that will require California-based Jamba Juice to strip the phrase “all natural” from smoothie labels and related websites. Class counsel from Finkelstein Thompson and Glancy Prongay & Murray will share more than $410,000 in fees, the order said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zID9yd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.