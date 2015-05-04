Jamba Juice 'all natural' smoothie settlement gets final go-ahead

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has signed off on a class-action settlement in a lawsuit accusing Jamba Juice of falsely labeling some at-home frozen smoothie kits as “all natural” despite allegedly containing artificial ingredients.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in the Northern District of California Friday gave his final approval to the deal, which consists of injunctive relief that will require California-based Jamba Juice to strip the phrase “all natural” from smoothie labels and related websites. Class counsel from Finkelstein Thompson and Glancy Prongay & Murray will share more than $410,000 in fees, the order said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zID9yd