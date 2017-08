A Georgia state judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Snapchat that claimed one of the app's features helped cause a serious car crash.

Judge Josh Thacker of Spalding County state court said on Friday Snapchat is immune from Wentworth Maynard's negligence claim because app developers are not liable for user's decisions.

