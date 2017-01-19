CPSC proposes $15 million fine over Black & Decker coffeemaker

The U.S. government on Tuesday proposed a fine of between $12 million and $15 million for Spectrum Brands Inc over defective Black & Decker coffeemakers that could cause burns and lacerations.

In a filing in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Spectrum and its subsidiary Applica Consumer Products waited for years to report that the plastic handles on its 12-cup Spacemaker coffee machines could detach suddenly.

