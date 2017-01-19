FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CPSC proposes $15 million fine over Black & Decker coffeemaker
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 19, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 7 months ago

CPSC proposes $15 million fine over Black & Decker coffeemaker

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

The U.S. government on Tuesday proposed a fine of between $12 million and $15 million for Spectrum Brands Inc over defective Black & Decker coffeemakers that could cause burns and lacerations.

In a filing in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Spectrum and its subsidiary Applica Consumer Products waited for years to report that the plastic handles on its 12-cup Spacemaker coffee machines could detach suddenly.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jCoQrl

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.