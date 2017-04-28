FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge upholds Pennsylvania strict liability claim over Stryker implant
April 28, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 months ago

Judge upholds Pennsylvania strict liability claim over Stryker implant

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Strict liability claims for manufacturing defects in "unavoidably unsafe" products like medical devices and drugs are not barred by Pennsylvania law, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought against Stryker Corp by a Pennsylvania man and his wife over a bone screw made by the Michigan-based medical device company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oUeJOo

