Judge upholds Pennsylvania strict liability claim over Stryker implant

Strict liability claims for manufacturing defects in "unavoidably unsafe" products like medical devices and drugs are not barred by Pennsylvania law, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought against Stryker Corp by a Pennsylvania man and his wife over a bone screw made by the Michigan-based medical device company.

