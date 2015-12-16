Subway 'footlong' sandwich deal doesn't measure up, objector says

A class-action activist is taking aim at a proposed settlement in litigation over marketing for Subway’s 6- and 12-inch sandwiches, saying the deal offers nothing to putative class members despite allocating $525,000 for class counsel and named plaintiffs.

In an objection filed Tuesday, Center for Class Action Fairness founder Ted Frank asked U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman in the Eastern District of Wisconsin to withhold final approval of a deal aimed at resolving multidistrict litigation alleging that Doctor’s Associates Inc, which does business as Subway, billed sandwiches as being longer than they actually were.

