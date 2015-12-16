FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subway 'footlong' sandwich deal doesn't measure up, objector says
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 16, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

Subway 'footlong' sandwich deal doesn't measure up, objector says

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A class-action activist is taking aim at a proposed settlement in litigation over marketing for Subway’s 6- and 12-inch sandwiches, saying the deal offers nothing to putative class members despite allocating $525,000 for class counsel and named plaintiffs.

In an objection filed Tuesday, Center for Class Action Fairness founder Ted Frank asked U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman in the Eastern District of Wisconsin to withhold final approval of a deal aimed at resolving multidistrict litigation alleging that Doctor’s Associates Inc, which does business as Subway, billed sandwiches as being longer than they actually were.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RpqWpg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.