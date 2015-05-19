Judge asks FDA for decision on 'evaporated cane juice'

(Reuters) - With at least a dozen lawsuits over the term “evaporated cane juice” on ice, a federal judge has asked the Food and Drug Administration whether it will give further guidance within the next six months on whether the term can be used on food labels.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California on Friday asked the FDA whether it intends to complete long-delayed guidance on when the term “evaporated cane juice” is a “common or usual name” for sugar, a question that has been the subject of numerous lawsuits from consumers who said they were misled into thinking the products contained no added sugars.

