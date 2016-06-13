FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
FDA guidance on 'evaporated cane juice' parsed in food-labeling lawsuit
June 13, 2016

FDA guidance on 'evaporated cane juice' parsed in food-labeling lawsuit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Parties in one of dozens of lawsuits challenging the term "evaporated cane juice" on food labels are clashing over how their case should proceed following the Food and Drug Administration's release of long-awaited guidance on its use.

In a brief filed Thursday, lawyers for plaintiff Robert Figy told U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson in the Northern District of California that the FDA's view that evaporated cane juice, or ECJ, is "not the common or usual name of any type of sweetener" should be the "final nail in the coffin" for defendant Lifeway Foods' bid to dismiss his proposed class action.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rlhd8o

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
