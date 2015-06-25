FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit decertifies class over joint-pain supplements
June 25, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit decertifies class over joint-pain supplements

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reversed certification of a class of 61,000 California residents who say they were misled when they bought dietary supplements made by Supple LLC to treat joint pain.

In a brief order on Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the proposed class lacked cohesion because of insufficient evidence that class members all bought the supplements due to Supple’s marketing them as clinically proven to be effective at treating joint pain.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TOvMMi

