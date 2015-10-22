FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supplement maker can't force down bad consumer reviews - court
#Westlaw News
October 22, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Supplement maker can't force down bad consumer reviews - court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A Florida company that sells weight-loss supplements has lost the latest round in its fight against negative online reviews, after a federal judge dismissed its lawsuit seeking to compel a website to take down posts and tweets criticizing its products.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington in the Middle District of Florida granted a motion for summary judgment from Opinion Corp, which operates the consumer-review website PissedConsumer.com, in the 2014 lawsuit brought against it by Roca Labs, the maker of weight-loss supplements such as the high-fiber “Gastric Bypass No Surgery” formula.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GtLhFQ

