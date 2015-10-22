Supplement maker can't force down bad consumer reviews - court

A Florida company that sells weight-loss supplements has lost the latest round in its fight against negative online reviews, after a federal judge dismissed its lawsuit seeking to compel a website to take down posts and tweets criticizing its products.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington in the Middle District of Florida granted a motion for summary judgment from Opinion Corp, which operates the consumer-review website PissedConsumer.com, in the 2014 lawsuit brought against it by Roca Labs, the maker of weight-loss supplements such as the high-fiber “Gastric Bypass No Surgery” formula.

