11th Circ. won't revive class cert. bid over weight-loss supplement

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court declined on Tuesday to overturn an order denying class certification to purchasers of a weight-loss supplement alleged not to have worked as advertised, saying the plaintiff had not shown an adequate way to identify potential class members.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s ruling that plaintiff Adam Karhu had not met the “implicit” ascertainability requirement for class certification, and rejected his suggested method of identifying class members through sales data from defendant Vital Pharmaceuticals.

