FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11th Circ. won't revive class cert. bid over weight-loss supplement
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 10, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

11th Circ. won't revive class cert. bid over weight-loss supplement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court declined on Tuesday to overturn an order denying class certification to purchasers of a weight-loss supplement alleged not to have worked as advertised, saying the plaintiff had not shown an adequate way to identify potential class members.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s ruling that plaintiff Adam Karhu had not met the “implicit” ascertainability requirement for class certification, and rejected his suggested method of identifying class members through sales data from defendant Vital Pharmaceuticals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gc4qsj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.