GNC shakes class suit over male sexual-performance supplement

Supplement retailer General Nutrition Corp has convinced a federal judge in California to dismiss a proposed class action alleging that its male sexual enhancement supplement Staminol did not perform as promised.

In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller of the Southern District of California said plaintiff and proposed class representative Ryan Vigil failed to demonstrate the plausibility of his claims that Staminol’s labeling and marketing violated consumer-protection laws.

