FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GNC shakes class suit over male sexual-performance supplement
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 7, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

GNC shakes class suit over male sexual-performance supplement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Supplement retailer General Nutrition Corp has convinced a federal judge in California to dismiss a proposed class action alleging that its male sexual enhancement supplement Staminol did not perform as promised.

In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller of the Southern District of California said plaintiff and proposed class representative Ryan Vigil failed to demonstrate the plausibility of his claims that Staminol’s labeling and marketing violated consumer-protection laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lpfYDc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.