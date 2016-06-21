FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Joint Juice class action cannot include non-Californians - judge
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 21, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Joint Juice class action cannot include non-Californians - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge has refused to expand a class of consumers who say they were misled by marketing statements for Premier Nutrition's drinkable joint-health supplement Joint Juice to include customers from states other than California.

In rejecting plaintiff Kathie Sonner's bid to enlarge the class, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in the Northern District of California on Monday cited "material conflicts" between California's consumer-protection statutes and similar laws in other states.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28Ttgnl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.