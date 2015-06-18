FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator probes 'healthy aging' supplements targeting seniors
June 18, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Senator probes 'healthy aging' supplements targeting seniors

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. senator is investigating what federal regulators and major retailers are doing to prevent the sale of dangerous or ineffective dietary supplements that target seniors by promising to prevent age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Senator Claire McCaskill, the Democratic ranking member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, announced Wednesday that she had sent letters to the Food and Drug Administration and 15 major retailers - including Amazon, Target, QVC and Walgreens - about their policies for reviewing the supplements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G8t6zT

