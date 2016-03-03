FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Objector denied legal fees from Schiff joint supplement settlement
March 3, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Objector denied legal fees from Schiff joint supplement settlement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

A woman who objected to a $6.5 million class settlement over Schiff Nutrition International’s glucosamine joint-health supplements cannot secure $125,000 in fees for her attorney, a federal judge in California has ruled.

Objector Ashley Hammack, represented by Bradley Salter of the Hawaii-based Law Office of Bradley Salter, had challenged several provisions in the class deal, including the more than $2 million in proposed fees for class counsel from Bonnett Fairbourn Friedman & Balint and Boodell & Domanskis. Although the fee award was ultimately reduced by $500,000, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchell Dembin in the Southern District of California said Tuesday that Hammack could not claim a portion of those savings for her attorney’s fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QVfuCI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
