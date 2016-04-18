FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge probes reach of California consumer law in Joint Juice class action
April 18, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Judge probes reach of California consumer law in Joint Juice class action

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge has certified a class of California consumers who claim they were duped by marketing statements for a nutritional supplement targeting joint pain sufferers, while questioning whether conflicts among states’ consumer-protection laws mean the class cannot be expanded nationwide.

In his ruling Friday in a case against Premier Nutrition, the maker of drinkable supplement Joint Juice, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in the Northern District of California requested additional briefing from both parties on what impact the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2012 decision in Mazza v. American Honda should have on plaintiff Kathie Sonner’s request to include all U.S. customers in the class.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XFkH0v

