Two Syngenta suits return to state court and more may follow
May 7, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

Two Syngenta suits return to state court and more may follow

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge ruled that Syngenta AG can’t stop two lawsuits accusing it of commercializing a genetically modified strain of corn banned in China from returning to state court, in an order that paves the way for many similar suits to be remanded from federal court.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum in Kansas said the Swiss company had failed to show a basis for federal jurisdiction over the suits, which contain state-law claims and had originally been filed in Louisiana state court by agricultural giants Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H0exka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
