More than 1,000 Syngenta GMO corn suits sent back to state court

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Kansas has remanded to state court more than a thousand lawsuits accusing Syngenta AG of commercializing a genetically modified strain of corn that was banned in China.

Monday’s order from U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum in Kansas comes on the heels of a ruling last month that rejected the Swiss company’s legal rationale for keeping the cases in federal court - namely, that they implicated the actions of a foreign government, China, giving U.S. federal courts a particular interest in the proceedings.

