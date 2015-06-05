FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

More than 1,000 Syngenta GMO corn suits sent back to state court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Kansas has remanded to state court more than a thousand lawsuits accusing Syngenta AG of commercializing a genetically modified strain of corn that was banned in China.

Monday’s order from U.S. District Judge John Lungstrum in Kansas comes on the heels of a ruling last month that rejected the Swiss company’s legal rationale for keeping the cases in federal court - namely, that they implicated the actions of a foreign government, China, giving U.S. federal courts a particular interest in the proceedings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SZGKhz

