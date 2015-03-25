Hunton & Williams partner tapped as special master for Takata suits

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Miami has appointed Hunton & Williams partner John Delionado to serve as special master in multidistrict litigation against Takata and several carmakers accused of covering up a fatal airbag defect.

Delionado, who works in Hunton’s Miami and Washington, D.C., offices, was tapped by U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno in the Southern District of Florida, where more than 85 airbag cases have been consolidated, according to an order entered Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/19lDZ75