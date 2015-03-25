FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hunton & Williams partner tapped as special master for Takata suits
March 25, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 2 years ago

Hunton & Williams partner tapped as special master for Takata suits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Miami has appointed Hunton & Williams partner John Delionado to serve as special master in multidistrict litigation against Takata and several carmakers accused of covering up a fatal airbag defect.

Delionado, who works in Hunton’s Miami and Washington, D.C., offices, was tapped by U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno in the Southern District of Florida, where more than 85 airbag cases have been consolidated, according to an order entered Wednesday.

