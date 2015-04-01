Jones Day partner to oversee Takata airbag settlement talks

(Reuters) - A partner from Jones Day’s Miami office has been appointed to shepherd settlement discussions between Japan-based Takata Corp and plaintiffs suing it in federal court over allegedly faulty airbags.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno in the Southern District of Florida tapped Jones Day partner Paul Huck as special mediator for the Takata litigation, which was consolidated before Moreno earlier this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MASoyA