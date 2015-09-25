Automakers lose bid to stay Takata airbag economic-loss cases

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida has denied car manufacturers’ request to put economic loss claims over allegedly faulty Takata airbags on ice for at least six months while federal regulators conduct their safety-defect investigation and coordinate repair for affected vehicles.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno in the Southern District of Florida rejected the automakers’ argument that allowing the economic loss claims to proceed now could hinder the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s work and divert resources from defendants’ efforts to carry out airbag-related recalls.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mtg98F