J&J cites ad blitz in asking to move talc case from St. Louis

Johnson & Johnson has asked a judge to relocate an upcoming trial over claims that its talc-based powders can cause ovarian cancer out of St. Louis, due to a "pervasive and targeted publicity campaign" by plaintiffs' firms.

In a motion filed in St. Louis state court on Monday, J&J said a blitz of ads over the past year targeting that market had tainted the jury pool, making it impossible for the company to get a fair trial there.

