a year ago
J&J cites ad blitz in asking to move talc case from St. Louis
August 2, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

J&J cites ad blitz in asking to move talc case from St. Louis

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson has asked a judge to relocate an upcoming trial over claims that its talc-based powders can cause ovarian cancer out of St. Louis, due to a "pervasive and targeted publicity campaign" by plaintiffs' firms.

In a motion filed in St. Louis state court on Monday, J&J said a blitz of ads over the past year targeting that market had tainted the jury pool, making it impossible for the company to get a fair trial there.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aQkGGr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
