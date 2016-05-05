FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talc-powder lawsuit advertising jumps after back-to-back verdicts
May 5, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Talc-powder lawsuit advertising jumps after back-to-back verdicts

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Spending on advertising targeting women who may have claims involving Johnson & Johnson’s talc-powder products and ovarian cancer has skyrocketed in the wake of two multimillion-dollar plaintiffs’ verdicts this year, according to data from X Ante, which tracks mass-tort marketing.

In February, just before jurors in state court in St. Louis, Missouri awarded $72 million to the family of Jacqueline Fox - whose lawsuit claimed J&J failed to warn about the risks that using talc powder for feminine hygiene can cause ovarian cancer - plaintiffs’ firms and other mass-tort advertisers spent just $16,000 to air 96 television ads about talc powder and ovarian cancer. The next month, spending had jumped to more than $865,000 for 1,400 ads, according to data about television advertising provided to Reuters by X Ante.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NYStgR

