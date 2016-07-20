New MDL sought for cases over J&J talc powder and ovarian cancer

A federal judicial panel has been asked to consolidate nearly a dozen lawsuits filed in U.S. federal courts alleging Johnson & Johnson failed to warn women that using its talc-based powders for feminine hygiene could increase their risk of ovarian cancer.

The July 15 motion from plaintiffs' firm Don Barrett asks the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a new multidistrict litigation for talc-powder claims before U.S. District Judge David Herndon in the Southern District of Illinois.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2abxbMB