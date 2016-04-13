FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second state-court trial over J&J talc powder kicks off in Missouri
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 13, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Second state-court trial over J&J talc powder kicks off in Missouri

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson ignored decades of scientific evidence linking talc-based powder to ovarian cancer, a lawyer for a woman suing the company told jurors in Missouri state court on Tuesday at the start of the latest trial amid roughly 1,200 similar cases.

“This case is about profit over human life - specifically, women’s lives,” said R. Allen Smith of the Smith Law Firm during opening arguments in state court in St. Louis. Smith is representing Gloria Ristesund, who claims she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using J&J’s talc-based baby powder on her genitals.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oWUuyc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.