Second state-court trial over J&J talc powder kicks off in Missouri

Johnson & Johnson ignored decades of scientific evidence linking talc-based powder to ovarian cancer, a lawyer for a woman suing the company told jurors in Missouri state court on Tuesday at the start of the latest trial amid roughly 1,200 similar cases.

“This case is about profit over human life - specifically, women’s lives,” said R. Allen Smith of the Smith Law Firm during opening arguments in state court in St. Louis. Smith is representing Gloria Ristesund, who claims she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using J&J’s talc-based baby powder on her genitals.

