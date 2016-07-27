MDL sought for cases linking Taxotere to permanent hair loss

Plaintiffs’ lawyers have requested a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging that Sanofi SA’s chemotherapy drug Taxotere can cause permanent hair loss in women, particularly those being treated for breast cancer.

In a July 22 motion, lawyers for two plaintiffs asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to send Taxotere litigation - currently comprising 33 lawsuits in 16 federal courts - to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

