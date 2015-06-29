FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Triple Leaf Tea to alter weight-loss teas, labels in class settlement
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2015 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

Triple Leaf Tea to alter weight-loss teas, labels in class settlement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A settlement is moving forward that would resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing Triple Leaf Tea of misleading consumers in its marketing and promotion of several teas that promise to help with weight loss.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in the Northern District of California on Friday granted preliminary approval to the deal, which calls for the California-based company to change the names and labeling information on several of its products, and to discontinue the use of whorled mallow, an herb with laxative and diuretic effects. The order also appoints Ronald Marron of the Law Offices of Ronald Marron as counsel for the nationwide class.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NqDW9c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.