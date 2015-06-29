Triple Leaf Tea to alter weight-loss teas, labels in class settlement

(Reuters) - A settlement is moving forward that would resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing Triple Leaf Tea of misleading consumers in its marketing and promotion of several teas that promise to help with weight loss.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in the Northern District of California on Friday granted preliminary approval to the deal, which calls for the California-based company to change the names and labeling information on several of its products, and to discontinue the use of whorled mallow, an herb with laxative and diuretic effects. The order also appoints Ronald Marron of the Law Offices of Ronald Marron as counsel for the nationwide class.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NqDW9c