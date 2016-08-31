FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge tosses cases over teamaker's antioxidant claims
August 31, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Judge tosses cases over teamaker's antioxidant claims

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has ruled for teamaker R.C. Bigelow in a pair of lawsuits accusing it of duping consumers into thinking its green and black tea products were full of health-boosting antioxidants.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in the Northern District of California said Bigelow was entitled to summary judgment because neither plaintiff had shown how he was misled by the company's statements about the teas' antioxidant content, nor how damages could be calculated if the claims were successful.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bQCwYO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
