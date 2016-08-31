Judge tosses cases over teamaker's antioxidant claims

A federal judge in California has ruled for teamaker R.C. Bigelow in a pair of lawsuits accusing it of duping consumers into thinking its green and black tea products were full of health-boosting antioxidants.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in the Northern District of California said Bigelow was entitled to summary judgment because neither plaintiff had shown how he was misled by the company's statements about the teas' antioxidant content, nor how damages could be calculated if the claims were successful.

