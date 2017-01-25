Government report backing Tesla no shield to liability

Tesla Motors Inc chief executive Elon Musk last week hailed a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report clearing the company's Autopilot self-driving system in a fatal accident last year. But lawyers and legal experts said the government finding may not protect the company in lawsuits over the program.

In its Jan. 19 report, NHTSA said former Navy SEAL Joshua Brown should have been able to take action to avoid his fatal collision with a truck while his Tesla Model S's Autopilot system was engaged. The agency said it found no evidence of a defect in the software.

