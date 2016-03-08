FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Testosterone plaintiffs can pursue off-label fraud claims for generic products
March 8, 2016

Testosterone plaintiffs can pursue off-label fraud claims for generic products

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Illinois has partly reversed a previous decision in consolidated litigation over testosterone products that found plaintiffs’ state-law claims over generic versions of the drugs were preempted by federal law.

In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in the Northern District of Illinois said plaintiffs could move forward after all with claims that defendants who sold generic testosterone drugs fraudulently promoted them for off-label use, reversing his November ruling that those claims were preempted along with others regarding the adequacy of the products’ labeling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QFcU1D

