Theranos, Walgreens ask judge to toss consumer fraud suit

Theranos Inc, its founder Elizabeth Holmes and Walgreens Boots Alliance have urged a federal judge in Arizona to toss a proposed class action lawsuit accusing them of misleading consumers about the reliability of Theranos' blood tests.

In filings on Tuesday, the companies and Holmes asked U.S. District Judge Russel Holland in Phoenix to dismiss the case because it cannot support allegations the companies acted fraudulently. They also said some of the plaintiffs lack standing because their test results were not invalidated. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iMFssT