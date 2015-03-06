FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese tire maker must face Iowa suit, state Supreme Court rules
#Westlaw News
March 6, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Chinese tire maker must face Iowa suit, state Supreme Court rules

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iowa’s top court has ruled that a Chinese tire maker must defend a products-liability suit in state court, in a decision that clarifies what level of contact a foreign company must have with Iowa in order to give the state’s courts jurisdiction over it.

In a unanimous ruling Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a lower-court decision that dismissed Dylan and Karen Book’s 2010 lawsuit against Doublestar, described as one of the ten largest tire manufacturers in China. Doublestar was the manufacturer of a tire that exploded in 2009 while Dylan Book was inflating it, which left him blinded, missing part of his jaw and only being able to partially use his left arm and hand, the ruling said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
