$5.8 mln Engle verdict tossed over counsel's closing remarks

A Florida appeals court has reversed a $5.8 million verdict for a woman suing over her husband’s smoking-related death, finding that her lawyers had made a series of improper comments during closing arguments.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday said there was “no reasonable possibility” that the comments were harmless. They ordered a new trial in the case against R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard brought by Kathleen Gafney, whose husband Frank died of lung cancer in 1995 after years of tobacco use.

