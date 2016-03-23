FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
$5.8 mln Engle verdict tossed over counsel's closing remarks
March 23, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

$5.8 mln Engle verdict tossed over counsel's closing remarks

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A Florida appeals court has reversed a $5.8 million verdict for a woman suing over her husband’s smoking-related death, finding that her lawyers had made a series of improper comments during closing arguments.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday said there was “no reasonable possibility” that the comments were harmless. They ordered a new trial in the case against R.J. Reynolds and Lorillard brought by Kathleen Gafney, whose husband Frank died of lung cancer in 1995 after years of tobacco use.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pz9Auz

