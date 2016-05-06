Q&A: Keller Heckman's Azim Chowdhury on FDA e-cigarette rules

As the Food and Drug Administration prepares to regulate e-cigarettes for the first time, significant legal challenges are in store over the next few years for big and small players in the nascent $3.4 billion industry, according to Azim Chowdhury a partner in the FDA practice group of Washington, D.C. law firm Keller & Heckman.

The FDA’s long-anticipated final rule, which takes effect on Aug. 8, would impose a first-ever age limit on sales of e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and hookah tobacco, banning sales to individuals younger than 18 years old, in an effort to bring those products into line with more traditional products like cigarettes, smokeless and roll-your-own tobacco.

