11th Circ. ruling could give Big Tobacco new weapon in Engle battle

(Reuters) - After years of unsuccessfully arguing that Florida tobacco litigation violates their constitutional rights, tobacco companies have scored a sweeping win before a U.S. appeals court that may impact similar lawsuits in that state.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling Wednesday - that former members of the Engle v. Liggett class action could not rely on findings from a 1999 trial about the dangers of cigarettes to bolster their claims against tobacco companies for strict liability and negligence - “calls into question the underpinnings of all Engle litigation,” said R. J. Reynolds spokesman David Howard.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NYWTP7 (Additional reporting by Dave Ingram)