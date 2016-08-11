Single tobacco sale can yield multiple violations - HHS appeals board

A Minnesota convenience store is on the hook for multiple violations of federal tobacco law for a single sale of cigarettes to a minor, a U.S. agency appeals board has ruled.

In an order issued June 30 but announced on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Departmental Appeals Board overturned an administrative law judge's determination that Orton's Bagley Food Mart should only be penalized for a single violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), which restricts sales of tobacco products to minors.

