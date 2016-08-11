FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Single tobacco sale can yield multiple violations - HHS appeals board
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Single tobacco sale can yield multiple violations - HHS appeals board

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A Minnesota convenience store is on the hook for multiple violations of federal tobacco law for a single sale of cigarettes to a minor, a U.S. agency appeals board has ruled.

In an order issued June 30 but announced on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Departmental Appeals Board overturned an administrative law judge's determination that Orton's Bagley Food Mart should only be penalized for a single violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), which restricts sales of tobacco products to minors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aYH0wg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.