Fla. appeals court tosses $30 mln punitive award for smoker's widow

Nov 4 -

A Florida appeals court has thrown out $30 million in punitive damages awarded to a longtime smoker’s widow despite her lawyer’s pleas for jurors to limit their verdict to $25 million - the highest amount that had been affirmed by the state’s appellate courts in similar cases.

In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach said R.J. Reynolds’ motion to reduce punitive damages for plaintiff Joan Schoeff should have been granted. The majority said that while the trial court found no bias in the jurors’ decision, it had also admitted there was “no logical or sound reason for the jury to have exceeded the award sought by counsel for plaintiff.”

