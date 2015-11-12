FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida appeals court revives $12.3 mln award for Engle plaintiff
#Westlaw News
November 12, 2015

Florida appeals court revives $12.3 mln award for Engle plaintiff

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A Florida appeals court has reinstated $12.3 million in damages for the daughter of a deceased smoker, ruling that the trial court had erred by granting R.J. Reynolds’ motion to toss a jury verdict finding the company had fraudulently concealed the dangers of cigarettes.

In a unanimous decision published Nov. 6, Florida’s 2nd District Court of Appeal said the lower court had erroneously ignored circumstantial evidence that plaintiff Cindy Evers’ mother, Jacqueline Loyd, had been misled by tobacco advertisements downplaying the link between cigarettes and disease and addiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20OiMd7

