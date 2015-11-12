Florida appeals court revives $12.3 mln award for Engle plaintiff

A Florida appeals court has reinstated $12.3 million in damages for the daughter of a deceased smoker, ruling that the trial court had erred by granting R.J. Reynolds’ motion to toss a jury verdict finding the company had fraudulently concealed the dangers of cigarettes.

In a unanimous decision published Nov. 6, Florida’s 2nd District Court of Appeal said the lower court had erroneously ignored circumstantial evidence that plaintiff Cindy Evers’ mother, Jacqueline Loyd, had been misled by tobacco advertisements downplaying the link between cigarettes and disease and addiction.

