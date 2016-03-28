Florida Supreme Court clarifies meaning of 'manifestation' for Engle claims

By Jessica Dye

In another win for tobacco plaintiffs, Florida’s highest court has resolved a rift among the state’s lower courts over the definition of a critical term used to determine whether plaintiffs can benefit from previous legal findings in a massive smoker class action.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled 5-2 Thursday that “manifestation” of a smoking-related disease means only that the plaintiff was exhibiting symptoms, and need not have actually been diagnosed or known that tobacco was the cause by the Nov. 21, 1996 cut-off for membership in the Engle v. Liggett class.

