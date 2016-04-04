FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Supreme Court says tobacco tax doesn't violate state constitution
April 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Texas Supreme Court says tobacco tax doesn't violate state constitution

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Texas’ highest court ruled Friday that a tax on products made by tobacco companies that did not participate in a previous multibillion-dollar settlement intended to offset the state’s costs for smoking-related diseases does not violate the state’s constitution.

The Texas Supreme Court unanimously rejected the Texas Small Tobacco Coalition’s claim that the tax - the equivalent of roughly 55 cents per cigarette pack - violated the Texas Constitution’s Equal and Uniform Clause, which states that “Taxation shall be equal and uniform.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23apUkf

