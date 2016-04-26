FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut Supreme Court clarifies legal standard for tobacco claim
April 26, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

Connecticut Supreme Court clarifies legal standard for tobacco claim

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Connecticut law does not prohibit a woman from bringing a strict-liability claim alleging that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co deliberately engineered cigarettes to strengthen smokers’ addiction, the state’s highest court has ruled.

The Connecticut Supreme Court’s ruling Monday addressed a certified question from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The federal appeals court is currently weighing the tobacco giant’s appeal of a $28 million jury award to Barbara Izzarelli, who smoked the company’s Salem King cigarettes for 25 years and was diagnosed with cancer of the larynx in the late 1990s.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21dwdSW

