Connecticut Supreme Court clarifies legal standard for tobacco claim

Connecticut law does not prohibit a woman from bringing a strict-liability claim alleging that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co deliberately engineered cigarettes to strengthen smokers’ addiction, the state’s highest court has ruled.

The Connecticut Supreme Court’s ruling Monday addressed a certified question from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The federal appeals court is currently weighing the tobacco giant’s appeal of a $28 million jury award to Barbara Izzarelli, who smoked the company’s Salem King cigarettes for 25 years and was diagnosed with cancer of the larynx in the late 1990s.

