Pennsylvania appeals court upholds $10.9 mln Topamax jury verdict
March 17, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania appeals court upholds $10.9 mln Topamax jury verdict

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania appeals court has affirmed a $10.9 million jury verdict in damages against Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals after its anti-seizure drug Topamax was found to have caused birth defects in a boy whose mother who took it while pregnant.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, unanimously rejected Janssen’s attempt to upset the award for plaintiffs Haley Powell and Michael Gurley and their son, Brayden Gurley, who was born in 2008 with a cleft lip and gum defects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AVqO3m

