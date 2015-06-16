Toyota can't shake $11 mln verdict in acceleration case

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has lost its bid to overturn an $11.4 million verdict handed down in February by a jury in Minnesota federal court that found an accelerator defect in its 1996 Camry was at fault in a fatal car crash.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Ann Montgomery in Minnesota denied Toyota’s motion for a new trial, finding that the verdict was supported by evidence presented during the three-week trial earlier this year. She also found some plaintiffs were entitled to recoup pre- or post-judgment interest, bringing the total damages to $14 million.

